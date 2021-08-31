La-Z-Boy General Counsel Retiring In Summer 2021

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Furniture maker La-Z-Boy announced on Friday that its general counsel Stephen Krull will retire on August 31, 2021. Joining the company in January 2019, Krull serves as the general counsel, vice president and secretary at the Michigan-based company, dealing with corporate securities, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property and patents. "La-Z-Boy is a great organization and it has been a privilege to work with so many dynamic leaders in an industry that is evolving rapidly," Krull said in the announcement. "I look forward to watching the company pursue its omni-channel offering and continue to grow and prosper." CEO Kurt Darrow said...

