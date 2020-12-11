Clifford Chance Nabs Securitization Veteran For Its DC Office

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Clifford Chance LLP has snagged an attorney with deep knowledge of securitization and structured finance from Chapman and Cutler LLP to boost its North American team's practice, the firm announced Friday. Michael Welch, a lawyer with over 15 years of experience advising companies with residential mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, will join a lineup of more than 40 attorneys in the firm's U.S. structured finance division, according to the announcement. Welch is expected to start his new job as attorney of counsel at the firm's Washington, D.C., office on Monday, joining forces with a team of four lawyers that includes a...

