Senate Passes Bills On Drug Patent Listings

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed two bills that would tidy up U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations on patents for drugs and biologics in an effort to boost competition in the generic-drug marketplace and lower the cost of prescription drugs. The upper chamber approved H.R. 1503 on Tuesday and H.R. 1520 on Thursday. Both bills were cleared on a voice vote, meaning there was broad bipartisan support and no need for a roll call vote. H.R. 1503 and H.R. 1520 would update the FDA's Orange and Purple Books, respectively. The Orange Book is used by doctors and pharmacists for information...

