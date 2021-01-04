Expect A Law Firm Merger Uptick In 2021, But Nothing Epic

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 12:02 AM EST) -- It won't be hard for the industry to outdo the merger totals logged in 2020 amid a global pandemic: Preliminary data shows there was a near decade-low 61 U.S. law firm combinations last year. Industry experts say they expect a rebound in the new year, but many believe it will be a slow creep back toward the higher numbers of tie-ups in 2018 and 2019, with an industry still cautious as the pandemic continues and the rollout of early vaccines provide hope, but no guarantees. The 61 combinations involving at least one U.S. law firm tallied as of Dec. 22 could...

