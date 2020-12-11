Kelley Drye Restores Full Salaries After COVID-19 Pay Cuts

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has announced that the firm will fully restore salaries to workers at the beginning of January after instituting pay cuts early in the coronavirus pandemic to mitigate economic uncertainties. Kelley Drye Executive Committee Chair James Carr said in an email to employees Thursday that in the beginning of the pandemic it instituted careful planning and various cost-cutting measures to ensure the continued economic vitality of the firm. "After an initial slowdown in demand for our services, we saw in the late summer a rebound in our level of work, which accelerated in the fall," Carr said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS