Legal Research Co. Ceasing Operations, Blames Reuters Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence-based legal research company Ross Intelligence, which has been accused in Delaware federal court of copyright infringement by legal research giant Thomson Reuters, will cease operations by the end of January, according to a Friday announcement on the company's website. The Delaware lawsuit accusing Ross of infringing copyrights held by Thomson Reuters legal research arm Westlaw has hurt the six-year-old startup's ability to raise additional funding, necessitating a shutdown of operations, according to a post on the Ross website by company leaders Andrew Arruda, Jimoh Ovbiagele and Pargles Dall'Oglio. "This ongoing suit has been heavy for Ross to bear. Litigation is...

