Facebook, BigLaw Attys Discuss Increasing Diversity In IP

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Women in patent law tend to end up in life sciences rather than technology, but even in the former, the gender gap grows in higher-up positions and trials, attorneys observed at an Annual Berkeley-Stanford Advanced Patent Law Institute panel. The Friday panel on diversity and inclusion dug deep into how firms can increase their diversity and how in-house counsel can hold firms accountable. But the panel also received a comment asking if they'd noticed a trend that women tend to become trademark lawyers — or if they do go into patents, they focus on biological patents — to which there was a...

