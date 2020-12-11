Treasury Excise Tax Refund Rule Is Valid, US Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit should reverse a lower court decision invaliding federal tax rules that limit when companies could file excise tax refunds for imports while exporting similar products because the regulations harmonize with the statute, the U.S. government said Friday. The U.S. Court of International Trade was wrong invalidating regulations related to Section 1313(v) of the Tariff Act of 1930 because its finding violates rules of statutory construction and also creates substantial windfalls for importers, the government said in a reply brief. The regulations, which were promulgated in 2018 and later challenged by the National Association of Manufacturers, limit a "double drawback,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS