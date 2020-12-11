The Biggest Legal Ethics Moments Of 2020

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Attorneys in 2020 were given more flexibility to financially assist clients and to recruit nonlawyers as part of their law firms, while some lawyers and judges got slapped for stepping outside boundaries of legal ethics guidelines. Here are six of the biggest legal ethics developments of 2020. ABA Broadens What Gifts Attorneys May Give Clients The world of legal ethics generally frowns upon attorneys providing financial assistance to their clients for nonlegal matters to avoid the possibility that the clients could become indebted to their lawyers and possibly end up pursuing lawsuits they might otherwise not file. The ban on financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS