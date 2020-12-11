Gibson Dunn Accused Of Hiring Atty Behind Recruiter's Back

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- Lateral Link Group Inc. has sued Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, claiming the law firm cheated the legal recruiting company out of its commission for the hire of a lateral partner and acted in a "malicious, oppressive, and fraudulent" way. Lateral Link introduced a potential new partner to Gibson Dunn, who then hired the attorney behind Lateral Link's back and denied the recruiter the commission it was entitled to for facilitating the hire, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. "Defendant secretly recruited the Subject Candidate without Plaintiff's knowledge with the intent of disrupting Plaintiff's contract...

