Fired Mammography Tech Settles ADA Suit With Pa. Hospital

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:40 PM EST) -- A former mammography technician and the hospital she said violated the Americans With Disabilities Act by firing her after a 2015 concussion limited her ability to work have struck a deal to end her lawsuit, according to an order filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court. Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Jones in the Middle District of Pennsylvania dismissed longtime imaging specialist Victoria Sciarrino's suit against the Regional Hospital of Scranton in an order that didn't include any settlement details. Sciarrino sued in August 2018, claiming that after she sustained a concussion, the hospital refused to consider her request to come...

