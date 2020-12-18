IP Hires: McKool Smith, Baker Botts, Foley Hoag

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- A former acting general counsel of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will be joining McKool Smith, Baker Botts added a Sidley Austin partner and Foley Hoag bulked up with a trade secrets pro from Covington & Burling. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. McKool Smith Nicholas Matich McKool Smith PC has added a former acting general counsel of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to its intellectual property practice. Nicholas Matich will start Jan. 1 as a principal in McKool Smith's Washington, D.C., office. Matich told Law360 he felt the firm could offer the high-level work he wanted while also being a...

