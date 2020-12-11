Boies Schiller Names 5 New Leaders In Latest Shake-Up

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A week after losing a managing partner to Cadwalader, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP confirmed Friday that it has replaced its leadership team with five new picks, including three new managing partners. The New York-based litigation firm has elevated partners Sigrid McCawley, Matthew Schwartz and Alan Vickery to co-managing partners to serve with founders David Boies and Jonathan Schiller and alongside Natasha Harrison, who was promoted to managing partner last year and recently elevated to the role of deputy chair. The firm also tapped New York-based partner Joanna Wright and Washington, D.C., partner Hamish Hume to fill the two empty spots on...

