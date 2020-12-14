Walgreens Goes After Generic Cos. Over Alleged Price-Fixing

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Walgreen Co. became the latest retailer to go after dozens of drugmakers over what it says was a massive, coordinated scheme to raise the price of generic drugs, and it told the Pennsylvania federal court where it filed the suit that many of the conspirators have already admitted to it. The redacted 754-page complaint — which lays accusations against more than two dozen drug companies and includes almost 200 different generic medications — hit the docket Friday, drawing the pharmacy chain into a fray that already includes the government and civil parties. It lays out allegations of an industrywide conspiracy where...

