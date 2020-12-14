UK Biz Faces Sharp Jump In Insurance Costs, Study Says

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 12:06 PM GMT) -- Rising insurance costs that are being scrutinized by financial regulators could force many businesses already reeling from the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis to shut up shop next year, a consultancy warned on Monday. Mactavish said that premium prices had already risen by an average of 34%. Some companies have seen the cost of insurance increase by 800%. The warning comes after the Financial Conduct Authority told Lloyd's of London brokers last month to explain to customers why prices were rising. The property and casualty market is entering what is known as a hardening market — a cyclical period of high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS