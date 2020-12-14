Slaughter & May Guides Aviva's Vietnam Insurance Unit Sale

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 2:10 PM GMT) -- Aviva said on Monday that it will sell its Vietnamese life insurance business to a Canadian-owned insurer, as the U.K. giant continues to shake up its international portfolio. Aviva PLC, the largest general insurance company in Britain, did not disclose how much it was set to earn from the sale of Aviva Vietnam Life Insurance Company Ltd. to Manulife Financial Asia Ltd. of Canada. The deal follows a series of other transactions, with the sale of Aviva's Singapore business in September and the sale of part of its Italian life insurance business last month. The insurer said in a short statement that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS