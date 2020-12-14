EU Pushes Ahead On New Blocwide Cybersecurity Hub

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The European Council has announced plans to create a bloc-wide unit to fight cybercrime and to bring together cybersecurity resources from all member states in an effort to toughen the bloc's virtual defenses. The council, a body of the heads of government of each European Union member country, said it has reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on a proposal to set up what it calls the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre. "The EU is stepping up its capacity to protect Europe against cyberthreats and boost the competitiveness of the EU's cybersecurity industry," the council said...

