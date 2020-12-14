EU Watchdog Eyes Tougher AML Rules For Bank Failures

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 11:29 AM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog urged the European Commission on Monday to strengthen its mechanisms for identifying potential money launderers, particularly when banks collapse and some criminal account-holders could be in line for payouts. The European Banking Authority has published an opinion urging the bloc's member states to create stricter rules to ensure that money launderers and backers of terrorism do not get paid by deposit protection schemes when lenders and credit institutions fail. The opinion sets out "how to strengthen the connection between the EU legal frameworks on anti-money laundering and terrorist financing and deposit protection," the watchdog said. It has asked...

