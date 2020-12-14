Britain Finalizes Post-Brexit Emissions Trading Scheme

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 1:31 PM GMT) -- The British government said on Monday that its new system for trading carbon emissions will come into play when the Brexit transition period ends on Jan. 1 to rival the European Union's existing scheme. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it will establish a national emissions trading system in January that will put a price tag on carbon pollution as it seeks to encourage business to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is set to replace the EU's emissions trading system when the Brexit transition period ends. The bloc's program, known as ETS, sets a cap on...

