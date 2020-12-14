FCA Floats New Prudential Rulebook For Investment Firms

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 4:15 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority proposed new rules Monday on the amount of capital that investment companies must hold from January 2022, in a post-Brexit regime that will diverge from the European Union's own prudential framework. The City watchdog proposals for a U.K. prudential regime for investment firms will require the companies to maintain sufficient capital and have adequate risk controls. The incoming rules will help safeguard investors and the wider market from potential harm by forcing investment firms to hold capital and liquid assets. This will help them wind down in an orderly way if they collapse, the FCA said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS