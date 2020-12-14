Maersk Owner Buys Food Packaging Biz In €1.9B Deal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The company behind shipping giant Maersk said Monday it's buying European sustainable food packaging group Faerch from Advent International in a deal valuing the business at €1.9 billion (about $2.3 billion). In a joint statement, A.P. Moller Holding A/S said the deal to acquire Faerch A/S from affiliates of the American private equity firm adds to its portfolio the only company in the world that allows its customers to recycle their used packaging back into new, similar products at scale. Denmark-based Faerch said it's pioneered circular packaging, which allows its products to be made from up to 100% recycled materials and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS