6 More Law Firms Reward Attorneys With End-Of-Year Cash

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP, Locke Lord LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati PC, Mayer Brown LLP, Tensegrity Law Group LLP and Hogan Lovells were the latest law firms to announce end-of-year bonuses and other financial rewards for their attorneys on Monday. Most firms matched the same scale that has become standard this year, with bonuses ranging from $15,000 for the class of 2019 to $100,000 for the most senior associates and a "special bonus" for work during the pandemic, set at $7,500 to $40,000. Susman Godfrey blew the market-rate scale out of the water, particularly where more junior associates are concerned, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS