Baker McKenzie Global COO To Leave Firm For BCLP

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The global chief operating officer of Baker McKenzie LLP is joining Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to replace the current COO, who announced his departure at the end of the year, the firm said Monday. Jason Marty will start his new role at BCLP's Chicago office on March 1 after spending nearly 20 years at Baker McKenzie. BCLP Co-Chairs Steve Baumer and Lisa Mayhew told Law360 they're very excited for him to join, saying his hire is an example of the firm's international ambition and another step in the growth process. "Jason brings a depth of expertise and a broad spectrum...

