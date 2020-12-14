Judge To Refer Girardi To Prosecutors Over Missing $2M

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 12:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday froze the assets of the insolvent plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese and its famed founder Tom Girardi after finding them in contempt for taking at least $2 million from a settlement fund for widows and orphans of Boeing plane crash victims, saying he was referring the case to prosecutors. "This isn't that difficult: You learned in law school, we all did, in Ethics 101, that when you get money that belongs to a client you put it in an escrow fund and you don't touch it," U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a telephonic hearing....

