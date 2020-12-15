Trump Org Must Turn Over Documents, NY Judge Orders

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- A New York state judge Tuesday ordered the Trump Organization and others to hand over to the state attorney general's office records and communications related to a probe into whether the president's businesses inflated asset values of a New York estate. New York Attorney General Letitia James in August sued the Trump Organization and others to supply information in response to a civil investigation into whether the organization inflated the value of Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County to claim a $21 million tax deduction. After a virtual court hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the documents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS