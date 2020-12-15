Haynes And Boone Relocates North Dallas Office To Plano

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP relocated its north Dallas office from Richardson to Plano, the firm announced Monday. The firm's north Dallas location opened in 1997, following a wave of technology companies opening offices there. As a result, that location houses dozens of attorneys specializing in intellectual property, security and technology. "What we are trying to do here is position ourselves to really serve the whole North Texas market," administrative partner Dustin Johnson told Law360. "We want to maintain all the relationships that we have in Richardson, while expanding and growing our presence in the rest of the Northern Dallas region, including...

