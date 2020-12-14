Medical Pot Exec Sues Missouri Over License Residency Rule

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania cannabis investor has asked a Missouri federal court to strike down the state's one-year residency requirement for medical marijuana licenses, joining a tide of lawsuits taking aim at similar restrictions for pot programs across the country. Mark Toigo, the CEO of a Pennsylvania medical marijuana dispensary chain who owns a stake in a Missouri pot company, said in a complaint Friday that the residency requirement unconstitutionally discriminates against out-of-staters. He asked the court to block the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services from enforcing the rule. Toigo said continued enforcement of the rule would "stifle Missouri's medical marijuana...

