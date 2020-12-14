SEC Targets Two More Men For 1 Global Ponzi Ploy

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday accused a pair of self-styled brokers of collecting millions of dollars from would-be investors in purported merchant cash advance company 1 Global Capital LLC, adding to a list of individuals allegedly involved in a vast 1 Global Ponzi scheme. In separate civil enforcement actions, the SEC said that Indianapolis resident Roger E. Dobrovodsky, 65, and Georgetown, Texas resident Robert Todd Seth, 57, both earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions for their work on behalf of 1 Global. According to the SEC, Dobrovodsky's commissions totaled $317,690 after he raised more than $5.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS