AGs Urge Congress To OK Stronger Protection For Judges

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general asked Congress on Monday to approve legislation that would improve the protection of federal judges and their families following July's murder of a New Jersey federal judge's son by an angry male rights attorney. The letter, co-led by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, asked for the approval of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, a proposed law that would safeguard the personal information of judges and their families and make it less accessible to the general public. First introduced in September, the proposed law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS