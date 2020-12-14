DOJ Clears Health Insurance Merger With Fixes

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan have agreed to sell the latter's commercial health insurance business in New Hampshire to secure federal approval for their planned merger. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Monday it accepted their offer to sell the New Hampshire business, called Tufts Health Freedom Plan Inc., to UnitedHealth Group Inc. to fix competitive issues enforcers found with the deal. Absent the divestiture, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said the union would lead to higher prices, poorer quality and reduced choice for health insurance in the state...

