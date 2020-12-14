NC Reinstates In-Person Court Freeze Due To COVID-19 Surge

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered the court system to freeze many in-person proceedings for the first time since May, imposing a 30-day pause starting Monday as the state sees a growing number of coronavirus cases. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley's Monday order placed the court system back under restrictions that had previously been imposed under an emergency order that expired May 30. The renewed rule pauses most in-person court proceedings, excluding marriage ceremonies and jury trials where the jury has already been selected. "I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS