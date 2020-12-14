Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Prevails In Tenn. Woman's Pelvic Mesh Suit At 6th Circ.

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a Tennessee woman's product liability claims against Johnson & Johnson over its pelvic mesh implants, ruling the woman had waited too long to sue over her alleged injuries. 

Leslie Clabo alleged in her 2013 suit that her transvaginal mesh implant manufactured by Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc. and its subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. led to pain, discomfort and other complications. She underwent several procedures over the course of six years to have the implant removed, replaced and repaired before realizing the implant itself was causing her problems, she said.

But a Tennessee...

Law Firms

Companies

