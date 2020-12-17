High Court's Carney V. Adams Analysis On Standing Is Flawed

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- On Dec. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Carney v. Adams, reversing a ruling from the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the Third Circuit that overturned Delaware's requirement that its three top courts have a balance between major political parties on their benches. The plaintiff in this case, James R. Adams, a Delaware lawyer and political independent, filed a civil action claiming that Delaware's party-membership requirements for its judiciary violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He claimed that Delaware's major party requirement prevents him, a political independent, from having his judicial application considered for...

