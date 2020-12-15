9th Circuit Affirms No Anti-SLAPP For Atty Libel

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision to deny a New York attorney's bid to strike a real estate investor's defamation suit against him under California's anti-SLAPP law, ruling the lawyer's defamatory email regarding the man was not protected under the statute. A three-judge panel found that New York attorney Robert Wolf was not protected by the California law — which targets so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation — when he sent an email falsely stating Howard Appel had previous legal issues involving securities fraud, according to a memorandum filed Monday. "A plain reading of both Appel's complaint and...

