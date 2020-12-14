Korean Co. Joins Garmin's Bid To Keep ITC, PTAB Separate

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- South Korea's largest petrochemical company has thrown its weight behind Garmin and Fitbit's request that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel forbid the board from weighing the timing of U.S. International Trade Commission investigations when deciding whether to review a patent. SK Innovation's amicus brief says the Fintiv factors, which the PTAB uses to decide whether co-pending proceedings in other tribunals justify not reviewing a patent, should exclude the ITC. The Dec. 9 brief to the PTAB's Precedential Opinion Panel, which was made public on Monday, stresses that the ITC does not have the authority to invalidate patents....

