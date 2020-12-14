Mallinckrodt's Ch. 11 Fee Payout Proposal Rejected

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday shot down drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC's bid for approval to pay the fees of three key unsecured creditor groups ahead of a formal restructuring pact, saying neither law nor precedent supported the move. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, ruling from the bench without prejudice during a virtual hearing, noted that Mallinckrodt and some creditors on the other side of the proposal had not yet committed to agreements that could prove central to the case and the payments. Approval of the arrangement now could allow preemptive approval of legal fees that ordinarily require proof under the Bankruptcy...

