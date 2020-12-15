Trump Pick Replaces Barrett On 7th Circ. Over Dem Protests

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Senators voted Tuesday to confirm President Donald Trump's choice to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Seventh Circuit, after Democrats lamented the break with a 125-year tradition against appointments by outgoing presidents as well as the lack of diversity on the nation's only all-white appeals court. The Everett McKinley Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago, where the Seventh Circuit sits. (Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images) Thomas L. Kirsch II, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and a former Winston & Strawn LLP partner, won confirmation on a 51-44 vote. He won support from all Republicans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS