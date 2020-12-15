Hospital Staffing Co. Settles DOL Anti-Male Hiring Bias Claims

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based Crothall Healthcare will shell out $120,000 to settle allegations from the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog that the staffing firm gave the cold shoulder to male applicants for cleaning jobs. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which investigates bias at firms doing business with the government, said that Crothall discriminated against males who applied for jobs in its environmental services unit in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Crothall denied the OFCCP's allegations, but has agreed to fork over $120,000 to cover back pay and interest for 224 men who had their applications turned down, the DOL...

