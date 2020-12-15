Danish Banks Report 42K Potential Money Laundering Cases

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 12:28 PM GMT) -- Danish banks reported 42,000 cases of potential money laundering in the first nine months of 2020, reflecting a sharp jump in technology and numbers of people working to halt the flow of dirty money through the nation's financial system, a banking association said on Tuesday. Finance Denmark said in a report that lenders have sharpened their focus on money laundering and financing of terrorism and will have referred 52,000 cases to authorities by the end of this year, double the number of cases in 2018. Denmark has been rocked by a banking scandal, which has hit the country's largest lender....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS