Norton Rose, Weil Guide £530M Bain Deal For Insurer LV

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell the company to private investment company Bain Capital Credit LP for £530 million ($710 million). Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd., which trades as LV, said the deal, which will be completed by the end of 2021, will give the company the investment it needs to expand. The 177-year-old insurer sold its general insurance business to Allianz in 2019, leaving just its life and pensions business. LV has been exploring sales options for the remaining business since June, with Royal London reported to have been an early suitor. "It was clear to...

