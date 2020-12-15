French, Dutch Agencies Call For Rules To End 'Greenwashing'

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 3:40 PM GMT) -- French and Dutch financial regulators called on the European Commission on Tuesday to pen rules that will allow Europe's markets regulator to oversee companies providing ratings on investment products based on environmental or social benefits, in a bid to detect false or misleading claims. The French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and its Dutch counterpart, the Autoriteit Financiële Markten, proposed a framework that will regulate groups that provide ratings on the environmental, social and governance, or ESG, impact of investments to asset managers. The watchdogs warned that the ratings agencies, such as Oekom Research AG and Vigeo Eiris, are not always clear...

