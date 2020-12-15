Barclays Fined £26M For Mistreating Distressed Customers

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 10:57 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Barclays £26 million ($35 million) for failures when dealing with more than a million borrowers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties. The City watchdog has said it found the three Barclays subsidiaries had treated some retail and small business customers poorly. (Getty) The City watchdog said it found that Barclays Bank UK PLC, Barclays Bank PLC and Clydesdale Financial Services Ltd. treated some retail and small business customers poorly when they fell into arrears after taking out consumer credit between April 2014 and the end of 2018. The Barclays...

