A&O Steers £3B Zurich, Canada Life Pension Deal For BBC

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 2:37 PM GMT) -- The British Broadcasting Corporation has insured £3 billion ($4 billion) of liabilities in its employee retirement plan with Zurich and Canada Life Reinsurance, the insurers said Tuesday. The deal will protect the BBC Pension Scheme against the risk of rising costs, should members live longer than expected, according to a joint statement. The transaction, known as a longevity swap, is one of the largest in 2020. Britain is on track for the second-biggest year on record for bulk annuities deals and longevity swaps as companies struggling with heavy deficits in their workplace saving plans increasingly seek to offload the liabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS