After Contempt Order, Prosecutors Probe Girardi Case

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 1:25 PM EST) -- Prosecutors asked an Illinois federal judge for access to sealed documents said to describe how celebrity trial lawyer Tom Girardi and his firm misappropriated at least $2 million in clients' settlement funds, according to court documents filed Monday night. The request marked law enforcement's first involvement in the case, coming just hours after U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin found Girardi and his Los Angeles plaintiff's firm Girardi Keese in contempt of court orders to distribute the funds and referred the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office. During a hearing Monday morning, Judge Durkin froze the assets of Girardi and his firm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS