Mallinckrodt Stockholders Face Slim Chance Of Ch. 11 Payout

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- A top officer and an investment banker for bankrupt Mallinckrodt PLC testified Tuesday that stockholders have scant prospect of any recovery in the company's $5.3 billion Chapter 11 case, during a daylong Delaware bankruptcy court argument over calls to empanel an official equity holder committee. Mallinckrodt Chief Transformation Officer Stephen A. Welch said during testimony before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that any extra value found among the global pharmaceutical giant's assets would likely go to other higher-priority creditors rather than wiped-out stockholders. Welch added that recovery pool revisions also could blow up pending litigation settlement agreements currently expected to...

