Atlanta Transit Board Selects Ex-Georgia Chief Justice As GC

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- The board of directors for the transit authority serving the Atlanta area has selected a Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP partner and former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia to serve as its next general counsel. Leah Ward Sears is set to begin a five-year contract on Jan. 1 to advise the board of directors for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, Melissa Mullinax, MARTA's chief of staff, told Law360 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Sears told Law360 she sought this opportunity. She said she's looking forward to applying the kind of analytical thinking she used over two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS