Senators Tell Iancu Patent Bar Needs More Women

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- Three senators are urging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to expand the scientific and technical requirements to sit for the patent bar exam, citing reports that women still make up as little as 18% of patent agents and patent attorneys working today. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C, Christopher Coons, D-Del. and Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii — all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Intellectual Property — demanded that USPTO Director Andrei Iancu start delivering statistics on the gender make-up of the patent bar and reevaluate the criteria that the office sets for prospective patent attorneys to sit for the...

