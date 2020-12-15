UK Post-Brexit Tax Bill Passes Final Commons Reading

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Legislation that will govern the post-Brexit tax and customs arrangements of the U.K. passed its final reading Tuesday in the House of Commons and will now head to the House of Lords. The U.K. Taxation Bill contains provisions designed to ensure that the system of value-added tax that will apply to Northern Ireland, which remains part of the European Union's single market, will remain largely the same as before. Amendments attempting to reintroduce controversial clauses giving the U.K. government the power to break international law were withdrawn earlier in the day. Having passed the elected House of Commons, the bill will go...

