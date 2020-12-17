Big 4, Alternative Providers Continue Their March On BigLaw

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Throughout 2020, the Big Four accounting firms and alternative legal service providers continued to grow and solidify their place in the U.S. legal industry even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The year was a particular highlight for the Big Four firms, with their collective U.S. offerings expanding and with two states making nods toward public policy changes that could open the door for the global behemoths to practice law in America, as they do elsewhere. "If they start allowing what they call alternative business structures in the U.S., it could be an open field," said Brad Blickstein, co-head of the new law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS