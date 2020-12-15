Tech Co. For Beauty Biz Exceeds $1B Value With New Funds

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- Zenoti, a cloud platform supporting the beauty and wellness industry, announced Tuesday its valuation soared above $1 billion after its latest funding round spearheaded by Weil Gotshal-led private equity firm Advent International. Zenoti said in a news release it surpassed the threshold that qualifies it as a unicorn — an industry term for privately held companies that are worth more than $1 billion — after it landed $160 million in its latest Series D financing to fund the improvement of its technology. The round was guided by Advent affiliates Advent Tech and Sunley House Capital and also included Tiger Global and...

